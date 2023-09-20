Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) receive a pallet on the weather decks during a replenishment-at-sea with Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), Sept. 23, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 01:25
|Photo ID:
|8039179
|VIRIN:
|230923-N-UY363-4063
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
