Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) receive a pallet on the weather decks during a replenishment-at-sea with Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), Sept. 23, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

Date Posted: 09.24.2023
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN