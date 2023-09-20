Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Seaman Valentina Upeguicampo, a native of Hamilton, New Jersey, handles the phone and distance line on the weather decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 23, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

