Seaman Valentina Upeguicampo, a native of Hamilton, New Jersey, handles the phone and distance line on the weather decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 23, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.24.2023 01:21 Photo ID: 8039177 VIRIN: 230923-N-UY363-3008 Resolution: 4710x3140 Size: 1.39 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: HAMILTON, NJ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.