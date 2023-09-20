Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Airshow 2023: P-51 Mustang   [Image 9 of 9]

    America’s Airshow 2023: P-51 Mustang  

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Carter Teeters prepare to taxi in a P-51D Mustang during the 2023 MCAS Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The P-51 Mustang, known as the ultimate piston-engined fighter of World War II, is also one of the most influential and successful warplanes ever built. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

