U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Carter Teeters prepare to taxi in a P-51D Mustang during the 2023 MCAS Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The P-51 Mustang, known as the ultimate piston-engined fighter of World War II, is also one of the most influential and successful warplanes ever built. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.23.2023 20:01 Photo ID: 8039041 VIRIN: 239023-M-WW783-1078 Resolution: 5308x3539 Size: 6.35 MB Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s Airshow 2023: P-51 Mustang [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.