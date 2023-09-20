Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Mason jars [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Mason jars

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Past artifacts of Mason jars found in archaeological sites at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shout Sept. 20, 2023. Archaeology at Fort McCoy has been ongoing for decades. (Photo courtesy of the Fort McCoy Archaeological Team)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 14:29
    Photo ID: 8037427
    VIRIN: 230920-A-A4608-8733
    Resolution: 735x368
    Size: 66.19 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT
    Fort McCoy archaeology

