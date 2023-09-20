A display of artifacts that includes a Mason jar is shown Sept. 15, 2023, in the South Post Housing Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The artifacts were found at a construction site in the housing area in 2015. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8037426
|VIRIN:
|230915-A-OK556-3752
|Resolution:
|3581x4980
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Mason jars [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Mason jars
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT