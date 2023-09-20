U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron use a hydraulic rescue tool “Jaws of Life” to perform a vehicle extraction during a simulated natural disaster mass care exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 21, 2023. 100th CES Firefighters performed a vehicle extraction to rescue trapped mannequins using hydraulic rescue tools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.22.2023 04:57 Photo ID: 8035993 VIRIN: 230921-F-AB266-5166 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.16 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th CES participate in Natural Disaster Mass Care Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.