    100th CES participate in Natural Disaster Mass Care Exercise [Image 1 of 10]

    100th CES participate in Natural Disaster Mass Care Exercise

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Barna, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection crew chief, communicates over a radio during a simulated natural disaster mass care exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 21, 2023. The exercise allowed 100th CES firefighters to use their expertise to perform a vehicle extraction where simulated mannequins are trapped in a wrecked vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 04:57
    Photo ID: 8035992
    VIRIN: 230921-F-AB266-5165
    Resolution: 6843x4888
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th CES participate in Natural Disaster Mass Care Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    100CES

