100th CES participate in Natural Disaster Mass Care Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Barna, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection crew chief, communicates over a radio during a simulated natural disaster mass care exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 21, 2023. The exercise allowed 100th CES firefighters to use their expertise to perform a vehicle extraction where simulated mannequins are trapped in a wrecked vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB