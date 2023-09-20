Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Celebrates Simulation in Healthcare Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Walter Reed Celebrates Simulation in Healthcare Week

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Richard Duggan (right), a licensed practical nurse and program coordinator in the Directorate of Education, Training and Research's Department of Simulation at Walter Reed, attend the Simulation in Healthcare Week Expo held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Sept. 19-20 in observance of Simulation in Healthcare Week 2023 (Sept. 18-22). Simulation in Healthcare Week celebrates professionals who use simulation to improve the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of health care delivery.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    medical simulation
    Simulation education
    Simulation in Healthcare Week

