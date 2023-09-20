Walter Reed Celebrates Simulation in Healthcare Week

Staff and others visit the Simulation in Healthcare Week Expo, held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Sept. 19-20 in observance of Simulation in Healthcare Week 2023 (Sept. 18-22). Simulation in Healthcare Week celebrates professionals who use simulation to improve the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of health care delivery.

