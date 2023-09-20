Staff and others visit the Simulation in Healthcare Week Expo, held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Sept. 19-20 in observance of Simulation in Healthcare Week 2023 (Sept. 18-22). Simulation in Healthcare Week celebrates professionals who use simulation to improve the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of health care delivery.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8035083
|VIRIN:
|230921-D-AB123-1000
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Celebrates Simulation in Healthcare Week [Image 2 of 2], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed Celebrates Simulation in Healthcare Week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT