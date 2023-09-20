Airman 1st Class Jade Croissant, an aerospace ground technician with the 157th Maintenance Group, conducts a yearly in-depth inspection of aerospace ground equipment Sept. 20, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Croissant had no prior mechanical experience before joining the Guard, now she is pursuing her 5-level maintenance badge and transferring her skills to her civilian career and hobbies outside of work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:16 Photo ID: 8034933 VIRIN: 230920-Z-TW741-1046 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.28 MB Location: NH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerospace Ground Equipment Airmen [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.