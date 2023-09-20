Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerospace Ground Equipment Airmen

    Aerospace Ground Equipment Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Jade Croissant, an aerospace ground technician with the 157th Maintenance Group, conducts a yearly in-depth inspection of aerospace ground equipment Sept. 20, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Croissant had no prior mechanical experience before joining the Guard, now she is pursuing her 5-level maintenance badge and transferring her skills to her civilian career and hobbies outside of work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023
    Photo ID: 8034932
    VIRIN: 230920-Z-TW741-1044
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerospace Ground Equipment Airmen [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

