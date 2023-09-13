908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Welcomes New Commander

Col. Katie Nason, new commander of the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, has a conversation with Mr. Anthony "Todd" Taylor, director of the 908th Program Integration Office, after her change of command ceremony, Sept. 9,2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Nason takes command of the squadron as the wing transitions from a C-130H tactical airlift mission to an MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter Formal Training Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

