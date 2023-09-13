Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 7 of 7]

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Welcomes New Commander

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Katie Nason, new commander of the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, has a conversation with Mr. Anthony "Todd" Taylor, director of the 908th Program Integration Office, after her change of command ceremony, Sept. 9,2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Nason takes command of the squadron as the wing transitions from a C-130H tactical airlift mission to an MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter Formal Training Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Welcomes New Commander

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    change of command
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

