Commander of the 908th Airlift Wing, Col. Craig Drescher, left, bestows command to Col. Katie Nason, commander of the 908th ASTS, during a change of command ceremony, Sept. 9, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The passing of the guidon is a symbolic part of the ceremony representing Nason’s appointment as the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:45 Photo ID: 8028276 VIRIN: 230909-F-MG843-1014 Resolution: 3312x5558 Size: 1.89 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.