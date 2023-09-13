Commander of the 908th Airlift Wing, Col. Craig Drescher, left, bestows command to Col. Katie Nason, commander of the 908th ASTS, during a change of command ceremony, Sept. 9, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The passing of the guidon is a symbolic part of the ceremony representing Nason’s appointment as the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Welcomes New Commander
Maxwell Air Force Base
