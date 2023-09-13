230917-N-DD694-1273 ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Sept. 17, 2023) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current and alumni perform in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the unit's creation. The concert took place at Schlesinger Hall and featured special performances by alumni of the unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 11:57 Photo ID: 8028052 VIRIN: 230917-N-DD694-1273 Resolution: 6453x4307 Size: 5.78 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs concert in celebration of 50th Anniversary [Image 18 of 18], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.