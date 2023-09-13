Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs concert in celebration of 50th Anniversary [Image 18 of 18]

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs concert in celebration of 50th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Barnes 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230917-N-DD694-1286 ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Sept. 17, 2023) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current and alumni pose for a photo after a concert in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the unit's creation. The concert took place at Schlesinger Hall and featured special performances by alumni of the unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 11:57
    Photo ID: 8028053
    VIRIN: 230917-N-DD694-1286
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: US
    This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs concert in celebration of 50th Anniversary [Image 18 of 18], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    Schlesinger Hall
    50th Anniversary Concert

