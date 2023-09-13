Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Lambert Visits 3CAB Soldiers [Image 3 of 3]

    Brig. Gen. Lambert Visits 3CAB Soldiers

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, V Corps deputy commanding general of support, discusses Saber Junction 23 with Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during a visit at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Viksek, Germany, September 14, 2023. Saber Junction 23 is a U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners from Aug. 28 to Sept. 22, 2023. Over 4,000 personnel from 14 different countries will participate at U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 05:28
    Photo ID: 8027405
    VIRIN: 230914-A-HE018-1029
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: VILSECK, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Lambert Visits 3CAB Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Lambert Visits 3CAB Soldiers
    Brig. Gen. Lambert Visits 3CAB Soldiers
    Brig. Gen. Lambert Visits 3CAB Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dining Facility
    Renovation
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Modernization
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT