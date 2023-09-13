Brig. Gen. Lambert Visits 3CAB Soldiers

Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, V Corps deputy commanding general of support, meets with Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during a visit at Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Viksek, Germany, September 14, 2023. Saber Junction 23 is a U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners from Aug. 28 to Sept. 22, 2023. Over 4,000 personnel from 14 different countries will participate at U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

