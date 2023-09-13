KDB Director office call

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), center; poses for a photo with Yasuo Ebara, director of Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB), center left; Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of CFAS, rear center; and Yuki Terasaki, community relations specialist for CFAS, rear left; during a farewell office call at KDB Headquarters in Fukuoka City Sept. 15, 2023. Adams visited KDB to meet with Ebara a final time as installation commanding officer and bid him farewell prior to the upcoming CFAS change of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

