Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo CFAS, speaks to Yasuo Ebara, director of Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB), during a farewell office call at KDB Headquarters Sept. 15, 2023. Adams visited KDB to meet with Ebara a final time as installation commanding officer and bid him farewell prior to the upcoming CFAS change of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 03:57
|Photo ID:
|8027293
|VIRIN:
|230915-N-WS494-1035
|Resolution:
|4974x3316
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|FUKUOKA, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KDB Director office call [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
