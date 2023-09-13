Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KDB Director office call [Image 5 of 5]

    KDB Director office call

    FUKUOKA, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo CFAS, speaks to Yasuo Ebara, director of Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB), during a farewell office call at KDB Headquarters Sept. 15, 2023. Adams visited KDB to meet with Ebara a final time as installation commanding officer and bid him farewell prior to the upcoming CFAS change of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 03:57
    Photo ID: 8027293
    VIRIN: 230915-N-WS494-1035
    Resolution: 4974x3316
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: FUKUOKA, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, KDB Director office call [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    meeting
    Fukuoka: farwell

