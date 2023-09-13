Soldiers Conduct Water Survival Training

Soldiers from 1-1 SFG (A) Conduct Wet Silk/Water Survival Training in Okinawa, Japan. Wet Silk training prepares paratroopers and Green Berets with the skills and confidence needed to ensure a deliberate water landing. This training teaches Soldiers how so survive real-life scenarios when parachuting over a body of water.
