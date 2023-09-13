Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Conduct Water Survival Training

    Soldiers Conduct Water Survival Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ceara Edwards 

    1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers from 1-1 SFG (A) Conduct Wet Silk/Water Survival Training in Okinawa, Japan. Wet Silk training prepares paratroopers and Green Berets with the skills and confidence needed to ensure a deliberate water landing. This training teaches Soldiers how so survive real-life scenarios when parachuting over a body of water.

    This work, Soldiers Conduct Water Survival Training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Ceara Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WETSILK #WaterSurvival

