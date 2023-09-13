Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 23 | MN Live Fire Range [Image 6 of 6]

    Super Garuda Shield 23 | MN Live Fire Range

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ceara Edwards 

    1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army, Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), Australian Army, and Japanese Army conduct a live-fire range in Surabaya, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 23, September 03, 2023. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open indo pacific. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Ceara Edwards)

