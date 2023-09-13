Super Garuda Shield 23 | MN Live Fire Range

U.S. Army, Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), Australian Army, and Japanese Army conduct a live-fire range in Surabaya, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 23, September 03, 2023. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open indo pacific. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Ceara Edwards)

