U.S. Army, Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), Australian Army, and Japanese Army conduct a live-fire range in Surabaya, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 23, September 03, 2023. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open indo pacific. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Ceara Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8027093
|VIRIN:
|230903-A-CS215-9698
|Resolution:
|624x416
|Size:
|97.45 KB
|Location:
|SURABAYA, ID
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 | MN Live Fire Range [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ceara Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
