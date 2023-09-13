PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 16, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, secure a Sailor on a stretcher during a medical evacuation drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 16. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 07:34 Photo ID: 8026530 VIRIN: 230916-N-UA460-1120 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.32 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSM-37 Conducts MEDEVAC Drill Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.