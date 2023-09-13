Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM-37 Conducts MEDEVAC Drill Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 1 of 3]

    HSM-37 Conducts MEDEVAC Drill Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 16, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, move a Sailor into an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 16. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 07:33
    Photo ID: 8026527
    VIRIN: 230916-N-UA460-1028
    Resolution: 6550x4387
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    MEDEVAC
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    HSM-37
    CTF 71

