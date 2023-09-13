Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG105) Conducts Sea-and Anchor Detail [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Dewey (DDG105) Conducts Sea-and Anchor Detail

    JAPAN

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 15, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) participate in a sea-and-anchor detail at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 15. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 07:20
    Photo ID: 8026510
    VIRIN: 230915-N-UA460-1020
    Resolution: 4480x6052
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG105) Conducts Sea-and Anchor Detail [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG105) Conducts Sea-and Anchor Detail
    USS Dewey (DDG105) Conducts Sea-and Anchor Detail
    USS Dewey (DDG105) Conducts Sea-and Anchor Detail
    USS Dewey (DDG105) Conducts Sea-and Anchor Detail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea and Anchor
    Yokosuka
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT