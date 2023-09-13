YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 15, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) stand watch on the bridge during a sea-and-anchor detail at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 15. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 07:20 Photo ID: 8026512 VIRIN: 230915-N-UA460-1037 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.06 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG105) Conducts Sea-and Anchor Detail [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.