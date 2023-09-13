Capt. Michael Zimmer, chaplain at 155th Air Refueling Wing, says a prayer during a dedication ceremony for The Well, Sept. 16, 2023, at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska.The Well is dedicated to fostering physical, mental, and emotional wellness. It is intended to be used by individuals and small groups for activities like meetings, trainings, socializing, yoga, worship, or even lunch. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 15:34
|Photo ID:
|8026164
|VIRIN:
|230916-Z-MW698-1046
|Resolution:
|4950x3293
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Well dedication at 155th ARW [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
