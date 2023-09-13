Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Well dedication at 155th ARW [Image 1 of 5]

    The Well dedication at 155th ARW

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Col. John Williams, 155th Air Refueling Wing commander listens to Chief Master Sgt. Scott Tontegode, wing chief, talk about the meaning of The Well during a dedication ceremony, Sept. 16, 2023, at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska.The Well is dedicated to fostering physical, mental, and emotional wellness. It is intended to be used by individuals and small groups for activities like meetings, trainings, socializing, yoga, worship, or even lunch. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander D. Schriner)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 15:34
    Photo ID: 8026162
    VIRIN: 230916-Z-MW698-1034
    Resolution: 4728x3146
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Well dedication at 155th ARW [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    National Guard
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    The Well

