Opposing Force provide realistic training to simulate combat environment during Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. anna murch 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. David Hanner, an infantryman with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, playing the role of opposing forces, watches for enemy activity during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers pose as enemy forces for an integral part of creating real-world simulation to maintain combat readiness.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Anna Murch)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    TAGS

    Infantry
    JMRC
    OPFOR
    11B
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

