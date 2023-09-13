U.S. Army Sgt. Juan Aros and Spc. Dylan Jordan, infantrymen with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, playing the role of opposing forces, discuss the unit’s movement plan during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers pose as enemy forces for an integral part of creating real-world simulation to maintain combat readiness.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Anna Murch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.16.2023 04:59 Photo ID: 8025823 VIRIN: 230913-A-TA746-1329 Resolution: 5802x3868 Size: 9.42 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Opposing Force provide realistic training to simulate combat environment during Saber Junction 23 [Image 17 of 17], by SPC anna murch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.