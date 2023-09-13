Falcon Leap 2023 Airborne Operations

Portugese Army Pvt. Duarte Pastas, pathfinder, left, goes through an inspection from U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Meyers, G3 Air non-commissioned officer in charge, United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, right, in a hangar on Eindhoven Airbase, Netherlands prior to loading a C-130 aircraft for a static line jump onto Drop Zone Ginkelse Heide during exercise Falcon Leap 2023 Sept. 14, 2023. FALE23 is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

