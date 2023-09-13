Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Leap 2023 Airborne Operations [Image 11 of 11]

    Falcon Leap 2023 Airborne Operations

    EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Portugese Army Pvt. Duarte Pastas, pathfinder, left, goes through an inspection from U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Meyers, G3 Air non-commissioned officer in charge, United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, right, in a hangar on Eindhoven Airbase, Netherlands prior to loading a C-130 aircraft for a static line jump onto Drop Zone Ginkelse Heide during exercise Falcon Leap 2023 Sept. 14, 2023. FALE23 is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 03:40
    Photo ID: 8025793
    VIRIN: 230914-A-UV586-3218
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: EINDHOVEN, NL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

