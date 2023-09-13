Paratroopers from all over the world sit and wait after passing inspection from their jumpmasters in a hangar on Eindhoven Airbase, Netherlands Sept. 14, 2023 before loading a C-130 aircraft for a static line jump onto Drop Zone Ginkelse Heide during exercise Falcon Leap 2023. FALE23 is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

