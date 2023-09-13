An unforgettable legacy

The family members of fallen U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danny Hollister greet the aircrew and get a tour of a C-17 Globemaster III after the crew landed in Pago Pago, American Samoa, Mar. 31, 2023. The total force crew was headed to American Samoa during a flying mission and also participated in a memorial service honoring U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Danny Hollister, a member of the 535th AS, who lost his life in the line of duty March 13, 2012, while participating in Exercise COPE TIGER in Udon Thani, Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

