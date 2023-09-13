Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An unforgettable legacy

    04.18.2014

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air National Guard aircrew members assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron, 204th Airlift Squadron and 154th Aircraft Maintenance pose for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, before embarking on a mission to American Samoa at on Mar. 31, 2023. The total force crew was headed to American Samoa during a flying mission and also participated in a memorial service honoring fallen U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Danny Hollister, a member of the 535th AS, who lost his life in the line of duty March 13, 2012, while participating in Exercise COPE TIGER in Udon Thani, Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    This work, An unforgettable legacy [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

