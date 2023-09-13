482d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Tim Killham, the incoming 482d Operations Support Squadron Commander, right, receives the guidon from Col. Craig Simmons, 482d Fighter Wing Deputy Commander, left, during a Change of Command ceremony at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Sept. 10, 2023. This tradition signifies the transition of leadership and responsibility within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

Date Taken: 09.10.2023
Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US