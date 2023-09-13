Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    482d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    482d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Tim Killham, the incoming 482d Operations Support Squadron Commander, right, receives the guidon from Col. Craig Simmons, 482d Fighter Wing Deputy Commander, left, during a Change of Command ceremony at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Sept. 10, 2023. This tradition signifies the transition of leadership and responsibility within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 12:40
    Photo ID: 8024591
    VIRIN: 230910-F-GL802-1178
    Resolution: 4434x3547
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 482d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    482d Force Support Squadron Assumption of Command
    93rd Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    482d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    482FW HARB 482OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT