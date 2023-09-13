93rd Fighter Squadron Change of Command

Col. Craig Simmons, 482d Fighter Wing Deputy Commander, left, passes the 93rd Fighter Squadron guidon to incoming Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Goode, right, during a Change of Command ceremony at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Sept. 10, 2023. The traditional military event marks the transfer of unit leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)
