    93rd Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    93rd Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    Col. Craig Simmons, 482d Fighter Wing Deputy Commander, left, passes the 93rd Fighter Squadron guidon to incoming Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Goode, right, during a Change of Command ceremony at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Sept. 10, 2023. The traditional military event marks the transfer of unit leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

