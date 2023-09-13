Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderstorms over Tampa Bay [Image 2 of 2]

    Thunderstorms over Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A lightning storm occurs over Tampa Bay, Sept. 12, 2023. Florida’s “rainy season” starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30. According to the National Weather Service, between 55% and 70% of Florida’s annual rainfall occurs during the “rainy season.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 10:36
    Photo ID: 8024386
    VIRIN: 230912-F-IA158-1057
    Resolution: 7745x5163
    Size: 23.88 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderstorms over Tampa Bay [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lightning
    rainy season
    Tampa Bay
    Thunderstorm
    National Weather Service
    lightning strike

