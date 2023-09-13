Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill at midnight [Image 1 of 2]

    MacDill at midnight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is shown at night, Sept. 13, 2023. The 6th Air Refueling Wing, the installation’s host wing, employs more than 3,000 service members and government civilians. In addition to the 6th ARW, the installation hosts U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, Joint Communication Support Element and many other joint partner organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 10:35
    Photo ID: 8024385
    VIRIN: 230912-F-IA158-1041
    Resolution: 8086x4548
    Size: 16.3 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill at midnight [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill at midnight
    Thunderstorms over Tampa Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    lightning
    rainy season
    Tampa Bay
    Thunderstorm
    National Weather Service
    lightning strike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT