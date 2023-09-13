WIESBADEN, Germany – A 1944 Historical Wiesbaden illustration map from the Hessian Map Archive, highlights local facilities and infrastructure helpful in Nava’s search, helping him confirm where the inquirer's father stayed during his time of service in Wiesbaden. (Courtesy photo from the Landkartenarchiv.de)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 06:26
|Photo ID:
|8024024
|VIRIN:
|230915-A-XW786-6074
|Resolution:
|1248x1248
|Size:
|474.12 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Wiesbaden public works employee doubles as local history expert [Image 3 of 3], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison Wiesbaden public works employee doubles as local history expert
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT