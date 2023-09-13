Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Wiesbaden public works employee doubles as local history expert [Image 2 of 3]

    Garrison Wiesbaden public works employee doubles as local history expert

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – (Top right) The original photo the American grandson sent shows a U.S. Army unit lining up and on the left side, the end of a tribune. (Courtesy photo from Brad Hicks, Oshkosh, Wisconsin)
    (Bottom right) This resourced pictures shows the tribune, were in the top left picture, the U.S. Army unit lined up. (Courtesy photo from MSG Charles J Silko., HQ/HQ Co, 71st Headquarters Command, USAFE)
    (Top and bottom left) These Google Earth photo shows today’s perspective and helped Nava confirm where the inquirer's father stayed during his time of service in Wiesbaden. (Courtesy photos from Google Earth)

