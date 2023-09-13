WIESBADEN, Germany – (Top right) The original photo the American grandson sent shows a U.S. Army unit lining up and on the left side, the end of a tribune. (Courtesy photo from Brad Hicks, Oshkosh, Wisconsin)

(Bottom right) This resourced pictures shows the tribune, were in the top left picture, the U.S. Army unit lined up. (Courtesy photo from MSG Charles J Silko., HQ/HQ Co, 71st Headquarters Command, USAFE)

(Top and bottom left) These Google Earth photo shows today’s perspective and helped Nava confirm where the inquirer's father stayed during his time of service in Wiesbaden. (Courtesy photos from Google Earth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 06:25 Photo ID: 8024011 VIRIN: 230915-A-XW786-1888 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 229.77 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison Wiesbaden public works employee doubles as local history expert [Image 3 of 3], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.