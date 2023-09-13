A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off in support of Cobra Warrior 2023 Part 2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2023. CW23 is a biannual exercise, flown over England, Scotland and the surrounding ocean, that provides valuable opportunities for participants to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedure in complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 05:56 Photo ID: 8024007 VIRIN: 230911-F-PH996-2937 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.71 MB Location: SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CW23: RAF Mildenhall hosts 52nd FW [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.