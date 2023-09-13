Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW23: RAF Mildenhall hosts 52nd FW [Image 15 of 15]

    CW23: RAF Mildenhall hosts 52nd FW

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off in support of Cobra Warrior 2023 Part 2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2023. CW23 is a biannual exercise, flown over England, Scotland and the surrounding ocean, that provides valuable opportunities for participants to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedure in complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW23: RAF Mildenhall hosts 52nd FW [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Readiness
    NKAWTG
    CW23-2

