    CW23: RAF Mildenhall hosts 52nd FW [Image 13 of 15]

    CW23: RAF Mildenhall hosts 52nd FW

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, takes off in support of Cobra Warrior 2023 Part 2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is hosting and supporting the 52nd Fighter Wing during CW23, an exercise that allows participants to practice the ability to quickly respond to any potential adversary challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    VIRIN: 230911-F-PH996-2626
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW23: RAF Mildenhall hosts 52nd FW [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Readiness
    NKAWTG
    CW23-2

