CW23: RAF Mildenhall hosts 52nd FW

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, takes off in support of Cobra Warrior 2023 Part 2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is hosting and supporting the 52nd Fighter Wing during CW23, an exercise that allows participants to practice the ability to quickly respond to any potential adversary challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

