1st Signal Brigade hosting the Major Subordinate Command (MSC) meeting!

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, the future Eighth Army Korea CSM, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, the current Eighth Army Korea, accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Curry, 1st Signal Brigade CSM, come to the Communication Center, the 1st Signal Brigade Headquarters, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 27, 2023. They came to the Communication Center as 1st Signal Brigade hosted the Major Subordinate Command (MSC) meeting where Command Sergeants Major from across the peninsula discussed different topics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

