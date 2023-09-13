Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Signal Brigade hosting the Major Subordinate Command (MSC) meeting! [Image 1 of 5]

    1st Signal Brigade hosting the Major Subordinate Command (MSC) meeting!

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, the future Eighth Army Korea CSM, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, the current Eighth Army Korea come to the Communication Center, the 1st Signal Brigade Headquarters, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 27, 2023. They came to the Communication Center as 1st Signal Brigade hosted the Major Subordinate Command (MSC) meeting where Command Sergeants Major from across the peninsula discuss different topics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

    OneTeam
    1stToCommunicate

