    10th Support Group LTF makes history during Orient Shield 23 [Image 2 of 2]

    10th Support Group LTF makes history during Orient Shield 23

    CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Brian Lamar 

    U.S. Army Japan

    10th Support Group personnel load vehicles at Chitose Airport onto a truck to prepare for transport to a remote site in Northern Japan in support of Orient Shield 23 on Sept. 13.

    Orient Shield is the largest annual bilateral training exercise conducted in Japan between the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. Army.

