10th Support Group LTF makes history during Orient Shield 23

A Mississippi Air National Guard C-17 pulls into Chitose Airport in Northern Japan to deliver 1-181 Field Artillery Battalion Tennessee National Guardsmen, vehicles and equipment in support of Orient Shield 23 on Sept. 13.



Orient Shield is the largest annual bilateral training exercise conducted in Japan between the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. Army.

