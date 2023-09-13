U.S. Army Col. Christopher McClure, 1st Signal Brigade Commander, presents an award to a Korean civilian working for the brigade, on July 20, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. These civilians are an essential part of the Brigade and its accomplishment of the mission in the Korean Theatre of Operation. (U.S. Army photo by ROKA CPL Minjo Cheon)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 22:35
|Photo ID:
|8023504
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-QO916-3412
|Resolution:
|2048x1151
|Size:
|631.76 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Signal Brigade recognizes some of its civilians! [Image 3 of 3], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
