    1st Signal Brigade recognizes some of its civilians! [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Signal Brigade recognizes some of its civilians!

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher McClure, 1st Signal Brigade Commander, presents an award to a Korean civilian working for the brigade, on July 20, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. These civilians are an essential part of the Brigade and its accomplishment of the mission in the Korean Theatre of Operation. (U.S. Army photo by ROKA CPL Minjo Cheon)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 22:35
    Photo ID: 8023504
    VIRIN: 230720-A-QO916-3412
    Resolution: 2048x1151
    Size: 631.76 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    This work, 1st Signal Brigade recognizes some of its civilians! [Image 3 of 3], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OneTeam
    1stToCommunicate

