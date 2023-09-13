A group of civilians working for 1st Signal Brigade and U.S. Army Col. Christopher McClure, 1st Signal Brigade Commander pose for a photo at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 20, 2023. These civilians were recognized for their achievements and impact supporting the brigade's mission throughout the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by ROKA Cpl. Minjo Cheon)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 22:35
|Photo ID:
|8023503
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-QO916-6042
|Resolution:
|2048x1141
|Size:
|675.4 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Signal Brigade recognizes some of its civilians! [Image 3 of 3], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
